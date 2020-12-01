Gordhan vs Moyane: Mzansi reacts to advocate Dali Mpofu 'dismantling' the minister
The cross-examination of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan by the lawyers of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane on Monday at the state capture inquiry had the attention of many of South Africans, who flooded social media to weigh in on the proceedings.
Mpofu represented Moyane, while advocate Michelle le Roux represented Gordhan.
This comes a year after Gordhan testified before the commission and accused Moyane of acting with malice and wanting to advance state capture by taking legal action against him in 2015.
Moyane had challenged the minister for approving the early retirement of Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. He also accused the minister of establishing the so-called “Rogue Unit” at Sars.
The minister told the commission that he stands by his claims that Moyane wanted to advance state capture.
Gordhan admitted that the unit did exist at Sars, but denied that it was not illegal, as implied by Mpofu. Mpofu said the financial institution had no authority by law, to investigate the illegal smuggling of cigarettes and other illicit trade.
Citing the National Strategic Intelligence Act of 1994, Mpofu said only police, army and intelligence are allowed to carry out such a unit.
Mpofu said the accusations against Moyane were motivated by, among other things, racism, pettiness and undermining African people. He also said this was because Moyane had exposed illegal activities that Gordhan allegedly left behind at Sars.
The minister denied this.
Gordhan had also claimed that Moyane was conspiring with the Hawks and NPA but admitted he had no proof or evidence to this effect when asked by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo whether he had any.
Mpofu said this was another “wild accusation” made by the minister against his client.
Twitter users were split over the proceedings with some backing Gordhan, but most praising Mpofu's questioning. Others accused the minister of “bullying” the commission.
Here's what South Africans had to say on social media:
Adv Mpofu: Mr. Gordhan do you agree you said apples are fruit— Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) November 30, 2020
Min Gordhan: I have never disagreed that apples are edible.
Mpofu: Its a yes or no answer
Gordhan: But if we use the word fruit we are we saying its edible
Mpofu: So that's a yes?
Gordhan: Yes, but why are you asking pic.twitter.com/wu5za0whq1
The Peoples’ Advocate Dali Mpofu @AdvDali_Mpofu is LEADERSHIP!— Kim Heller (@kimheller3) November 30, 2020
Ethical, smart, principled ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼#StateCaptureInquiry #ZondoCommission #pravingordhan #Mpofu pic.twitter.com/IXcAUEioTT
It's my first time hearing that a witness is asking for 5 minutes break 🤣🤣🤣. Dali Mpofu is giving this overrated Jamnandas hard time at the state capture commission. On top of him Commissar Dali ✊✊✊. pic.twitter.com/mHQLLoBaH8— The DOR himself. (@BongikayaSekwa1) November 30, 2020
Judge Raymond Zondo stopping Dali Mpofu from finishing Pravin Jamnandas Gordhan #ZondoCommission pic.twitter.com/Qi9xTXmQ2Q— Phillip Muwanwa (@PMuwanwa) November 30, 2020
"My job is not to take instructions from you"— Mthembukazi (@uMthembukazi) November 30, 2020
Why does Dali want to bring evidence of people who have not yet testified?
Why is He fiddling so much? Its his jacket, the tie, his pants, the language nje. Why is he so angry?😀😀.
Gordhan refuses to be bullied.
Two arrogant bulls.
Adv Dali Mpofu is doing the Lord's work, dealing hard with the overrated arrogant Jamnandas🔥🔥🔥#StateCaptureCommission pic.twitter.com/65ncDuFjQS— Rebecca Molope (@RBKMOL) November 30, 2020
Pravin Tonight 🤣🤣🤣🤣after the questioning of the great Senior Council Dali Mpofu pic.twitter.com/bvPeEHrKJu— Natasha Ntlangwini (@NatashaNtlangw1) November 30, 2020
Pravin Godharn doesn't want to answer questions and he's also bullying Zondo...thank you Adv Dali Mpofu for showing Jamnadas flames #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/ycoVWUJlVx— Mr Handsome (@MrHandsome_ZA) November 30, 2020
To understand advocate Dali Mpofu's line of questions you must be familiar with issues. He's brilliant🔥 #StateCaptureCommission pic.twitter.com/gZ0C5SJ2qS— Somlomo Wezemidlalo✊ (@_SiwaMyataza) November 30, 2020
He totally dismantled Pravin....all his dots turned to be water droplets that evaporated in the heat of Dali's questioning.— AntitheisticaLee ❤💚🖤 (@UnmovedLee) November 30, 2020
Khala, bhuti. Kubuhlungu.
Hahahahaha#StateCaptureInquiry