Gordhan vs Moyane: Mzansi reacts to advocate Dali Mpofu 'dismantling' the minister

01 December 2020 - 07:30
Pravin Gordhan says he believes former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's personal goals while he was commissioner included the advancement of the state capture project.
The cross-examination of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan by the lawyers of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane on Monday at the state capture inquiry had the attention of many of South Africans, who flooded social media to weigh in on the proceedings.

Mpofu represented Moyane, while advocate Michelle le Roux represented Gordhan.

This comes a year after Gordhan testified before the commission and accused Moyane of acting with malice and wanting to advance state capture by taking legal action against him in 2015.

Moyane had challenged the minister for approving the early retirement of Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. He also accused the minister of establishing the so-called “Rogue Unit” at Sars.

The minister told the commission that he stands by his claims that Moyane wanted to advance state capture.

Gordhan admitted that the unit did exist at Sars, but denied that it was not illegal, as implied by Mpofu. Mpofu said the financial institution had no authority by law, to investigate the illegal smuggling of cigarettes and other illicit trade.

Citing the National Strategic Intelligence Act of 1994, Mpofu said only police, army and intelligence are allowed to carry out such a unit.

Mpofu said the accusations against Moyane were motivated by, among other things, racism, pettiness and undermining African people. He also said this was because Moyane had exposed illegal activities that Gordhan allegedly left behind at Sars.

The minister denied this.

Gordhan had also claimed that Moyane was conspiring with the Hawks and NPA but admitted he had no proof or evidence to this effect when asked by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo whether he had any.

Mpofu said this was another “wild accusation” made by the minister against his client.

Twitter users were split over the proceedings with some backing Gordhan, but most praising Mpofu's questioning. Others accused the minister of “bullying” the commission.

Here's what South Africans had to say on social media:

