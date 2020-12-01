Government-union showdown over salary increases headed for more talks

The government has asked unions to postpone the long-awaited court case on wage increases for public sector workers until after February 1, saying it wants to work towards a settlement.

This is according to Business Day.

The court case is set to be heard by the Labour Appeal Court on Wednesday.

The unions, including the Public Servants Association, are asking the court to enforce the final year of a multi-term wage agreement they entered into with the government.

The DA's Leon Schreiber said the decision taken by the department of public service & administration, through the state attorney, to halt court proceedings before the labour court on the freeze applied to the state wage bill by finance minister Tito Mboweni and instead work towards a settlement with unions, “signals the beginning of the end of the government’s halfhearted effort to reduce the out-of-control wage bill”.