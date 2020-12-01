'Not all officers are like this, but your silence will affect you': Mashaba on drunk cop video

Police in the province condemned the officer, who was scheduled to appear at the Wolmaransstad magistrate's court on Monday to face charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and/or negligent driving.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “Police management is appalled by the unprofessional and unbecoming conduct of a constable stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district.

“The damage was apparently caused by a collision of the state vehicle with a fence at Extension 10, Tswelelang location in Wolmaransstad. The constable was the driver at the time of the incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed he is not authorised to drive state motor vehicles. As a result, he will also face a charge of use of a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. A departmental investigation will be instituted against the member in terms of police discipline regulations.”