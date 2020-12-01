Politics

'Not all officers are like this, but your silence will affect you': Mashaba on drunk cop video

01 December 2020 - 13:00
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba wants a drunk police officer to be held accountable.
Image: Sunday Times

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says if the police service does not take decisive action against a North West police officer who drove a state vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, they risk tarnishing the reputation of all men and women in blue. 

A video which made the rounds on social media over the weekend shows the officer being confronted by community members to assess a scratch on a police vehicle after he reversed into a fence. 

WATCH | North West police officer caught drunk on video

The police service has condemned the “unbecoming” conduct of an on-duty police officer who was caught drunk on video footage in the North West
1 day ago

The officer could barely talk or stand while a man held him up to show him the damage to the vehicle.

"I am making a special appeal to our law enforcement officers to fight this evil tarnishing their entire profession. Not all police officers are like this, but your silence will ultimately affect you as well. That would be a sad day," Mashaba tweeted on Monday. 

Police in the province condemned the officer, who was scheduled to appear at the Wolmaransstad magistrate's court on Monday to face charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and/or negligent driving.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “Police management is appalled by the unprofessional and unbecoming conduct of a constable stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district.

“The damage was apparently caused by a collision of the state vehicle with a fence at Extension 10, Tswelelang location in Wolmaransstad. The constable was the driver at the time of the incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed he is not authorised to drive state motor vehicles. As a result, he will also face a charge of use of a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. A departmental investigation will be instituted against the member in terms of police discipline regulations.”

