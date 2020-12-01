Politics

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula slams attacks on trucks

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
01 December 2020 - 16:36
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says lawlessness on the roads, which includes driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, will not be tolerated.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says lawlessness on the roads, which includes driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, will not be tolerated.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has slammed the recent attacks on trucks in parts of the country.

Addressing parliament on Tuesday about his festive season road safety plan, Mbalula flagged the latest attacks as a serious concern for his department.

He was speaking following the recent  violence which has seen trucks torched, attacked and petrol-bombed in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The attacks are apparently linked to xenophobic violence and protests about the employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry. 

“We remain seriously concerned at the escalation of attacks on trucks on our roads. Lawlessness on our roads will not be tolerated. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring those who believe they have a right to destroy property and place the lives of others at risk meet the full might of the law,” said Mbalula.

13 trucks attacked or torched in past month alone, government confirms

Dozens of trucks have been attacked or torched on SA's roads in the last eight months, with 13 incidents in the last month alone.
News
4 days ago

He said legitimate platforms were available for any aggrieved person to voice their grievances with relevant stakeholders and find an amicable solution. 

“We will not tolerate a situation where our roads are turned into war zones,” he said.

He said traffic officers will be part of joint law enforcement operations alongside the police, the departments of home affairs and employment and labour to curb the violence. 

“As part of our interventions, we will be amending the Road Traffic Act regulations to better regulate the authority of a professional driving permit (PDP) issued in a foreign country. 

“This process will include consultations with other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries,” he said.

Mbalula said his department will also be involved in cross-border operations aimed at curbing overloading, which contributes to fatalities.

He slammed lawlessness on the roads, which includes driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“Our resolve in tackling this challenge has never been greater. An integral part of our strategy is to reduce the permissible alcohol intake to 0%.

“We have no doubt parliament will support us in this effort and the bill is currently before this house to make this goal a reality.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | Trucking protests: justified or economic sabotage?

In today's episode of 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', the politics team considers if there are any merits to this kind of protest and what ...
Politics
4 days ago

'Mindless and bloody lawlessness' - Cyril Ramaphosa on truck attacks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out against the carnage on SA's roads as truck drivers and companies have come under attack amid a spate of ...
Politics
6 days ago

‘Any truck is fair game’: Fears mount as rampant attacks leave one driver dead

Industry leaders say government has ‘no political will’ to solve the problem, with 30 trucks attacked last week alone
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe Politics
  2. PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future Politics
  3. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa faces his first motion of no confidence in parliament Politics
  5. State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments Politics

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X