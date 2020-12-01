Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears testimony from project manager at Kusile power station

01 December 2020 - 15:52 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission will on Tuesday hear Eskom related evidence from Abram Masango, the former project manager at Kusile power station.

On Monday tensions flared at the state capture inquiry, where public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism, belittling black people and arrogance.

The accusations, all vehemently denied, came as Dali Mpofu took on Gordhan on behalf of his client, former Sars boss Tom Moyane. Mpofu was cross-examining Gordhan, who he described as hostile towards Moyane, after the minister’s earlier testimony at the commission.

From 'jealousy' to 'fake news': 5 key takes from Pravin Gordhan at the state capture inquiry

The gloves were off at the state capture inquiry on Monday when public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan squared up with lawyer Dali Mpofu.
