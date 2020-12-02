Politics

Julius Malema calls for cabinet reshuffle a day after EFF demands sacking of Pravin Gordhan

02 December 2020 - 09:30
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for a cabinet reshuffle.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema has shocked many by calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet ministers.

“We need a cabinet reshuffle, sir, President Cyril Ramaphosa. I'm asking nicely. Please,” Malema tweeted on Tuesday.

His plea comes one day after the EFF called for the sacking of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The minister was thrust in the spotlight on Monday during his cross-examination by former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane at the state capture inquiry.

During his testimony before the inquiry more than a year ago, the minister accused Moyane of acting with malice and advancing state capture by taking legal action against Gordhan in 2015.

The former Sars boss took the minister on for approving the early retirement of Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. Moyane further accused Gordhan of being the kingpin in the establishment of the controversial Rogue Unit at Sars.

On Monday, the minister admitted the unit did exist, but denied it was illegal. 

Reacting to this, the EFF demanded the “immediate removal" of Gordhan.

“This admission of the existence of the unit, which is ironically rationalised by Gordhan as necessary in fighting against illicit trade and described as being a product of international benchmarking across the globe, is groundbreaking and reveals Gordhan is a man characterised by untruthfulness and thuggery."

Some have backed Malema by saying old ministers must retire and give the youth an opportunity to lead, while others sided with Ramaphosa, saying the leader of the red berets has no say in who is appointed in the cabinet.

Here are some of the reactions:

