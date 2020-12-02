Julius Malema calls for cabinet reshuffle a day after EFF demands sacking of Pravin Gordhan

EFF leader Julius Malema has shocked many by calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet ministers.

“We need a cabinet reshuffle, sir, President Cyril Ramaphosa. I'm asking nicely. Please,” Malema tweeted on Tuesday.

His plea comes one day after the EFF called for the sacking of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The minister was thrust in the spotlight on Monday during his cross-examination by former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane at the state capture inquiry.

During his testimony before the inquiry more than a year ago, the minister accused Moyane of acting with malice and advancing state capture by taking legal action against Gordhan in 2015.

The former Sars boss took the minister on for approving the early retirement of Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. Moyane further accused Gordhan of being the kingpin in the establishment of the controversial Rogue Unit at Sars.