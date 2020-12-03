Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko complains about Zondo investigators
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has accused Zondo commission investigators of using the commission to try to prove the Special Investigating Unit's case against him.
In a letter to the commission, through his lawyers Ndou Inc Attorneys, Koko has accused the investigators of working with the SIU to try to prove its case and, in the process, is disregarding all the evidence he brought forward.
Koko is among former executives of Eskom who are cited in an SIU case to recover R3.8bn lost by the parastatal during their tenure. He was also due to appear at the commission on Thursday evening after he was implicated by at least two witnesses this year — Abram Masango, who headed the Kusile power plant project, and former company secretary Suzanne Daniels.
Daniels testified at the commission in September, revealing that Koko introduced her to Gupta family associate Salim Essa, who told her about an impending suspension of managers at the power utility. The names were Tshediso Matona, Dan Marokane, Tsholofelo Molefe and Koko.
Masango made a similar claim that Koko invited him to Melrose Arch, where he met Essa and was told about the looming suspensions of Eskom executives.
Koko appeared at the Zondo commission on Thursday afternoon and is due to appear again on December 11.
“It is quite evident to any reasonable, informed observer of the proceedings before the commission to date, which includes our client, that the commission’s legal team and investigators have bought into the theory of the case as set out in the Eskom/SIU summons and are pursuing if before you,” reads the attorney's letter.
It further accuses the commission of failing to investigate evidence or information supplied by Koko.
“From our client’s perspective, the investigators and the legal team in the Eskom workstream simply set out to find evidence to contradict his version so as to attack his credibility before you, even before he testifies.
“It became very evident from the discussions we had with [evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka] and others on November 17 2020 that they have no interest and do not intend to pursue evidence that might confirm our client’s version of events. Their theory of the case demands the opposite,” reads the letter.
Koko also complains to Zondo that the commission had not provided cellphone records he asked for which he thinks will help him prove assertions he makes in his affidavit.
Zondo, however, told the hearing that he had not yet seen the letter which was sent to the commission on Wednesday. The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE