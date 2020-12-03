Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko complains about Zondo investigators

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has accused Zondo commission investigators of using the commission to try to prove the Special Investigating Unit's case against him.

In a letter to the commission, through his lawyers Ndou Inc Attorneys, Koko has accused the investigators of working with the SIU to try to prove its case and, in the process, is disregarding all the evidence he brought forward.

Koko is among former executives of Eskom who are cited in an SIU case to recover R3.8bn lost by the parastatal during their tenure. He was also due to appear at the commission on Thursday evening after he was implicated by at least two witnesses this year — Abram Masango, who headed the Kusile power plant project, and former company secretary Suzanne Daniels.

Daniels testified at the commission in September, revealing that Koko introduced her to Gupta family associate Salim Essa, who told her about an impending suspension of managers at the power utility. The names were Tshediso Matona, Dan Marokane, Tsholofelo Molefe and Koko.

Masango made a similar claim that Koko invited him to Melrose Arch, where he met Essa and was told about the looming suspensions of Eskom executives.