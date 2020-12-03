Phumzile Van Damme on fat-shaming: The size of people’s bodies is none of your business

The encounter sparked a debate on fat-shaming and led to a series of tweets on the topic by Van Damme.

Drawing in personal experience, Van Damme said that her battle with a neurological condition, functional neurological disorder (FND), had left her in pain and unable to walk or exercise.

"I’ve been sick most of this year, a group of chronic illness, which have also upped my stress and anxiety levels, basically breaking my body. I have already spoken about FND, a rare illness with no cure but can go into remission. Its effects has created others [sic].

“I spend most of my days in bed because I am in pain. Because it is a central nervous 'software,' issue, I struggle to walk, and a variety of other musculoskeletal issues. Because I can’t walk or exercise, my weight has shot up.

“My weight gain has of course bothered me greatly but the group of doctors treating me tell me to chill and not worry too much about it for now and focus on my treatment. I sometimes hate what I see in the mirror but my husband reminds me that I am beautiful regardless of my size,” she revealed.