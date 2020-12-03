Ramaphosa behind my Eskom dismissal, Matshela Koko tells Zondo commission

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko told the state capture commission on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa interfered in the utility's decision to dismiss him.

The interference took place between 2012 and 2014, when Ramaphosa was still deputy president and chair of Optimum coal mine.

Koko alleged that this interference was motivated by an outstanding R1.4bn penalty fee due to Eskom by Optimum, which Koko was pushing to recover.

In his testimony, Koko stated that he was alerted by the then deputy director-general and deputy public enterprises minister of the impending dismissal by then-deputy president Ramaphosa and the new board.