Tito Mboweni dragged for 'the land shall be restored to those who work it' post

03 December 2020 - 13:00
Finance minister Tito Mboweni, pictured here in parliament, posted a picture of his garden.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni yet again got social media hot under collar, after posting a picture of his garden alongside the quote, “the land shall be restored to those who work it”.

The avid gardener took to Twitter on Wednesday to share how his garden was growing, and said he was having “great fun” replanting some crops.

He said his food came from the land and not from retailers, but it was a quote he shared about land that had many in meltdown mode.

His critics said that he was out here talking about land when many of his followers didn't have any to try work, and that the government was too slow in addressing the issue.

This is not the first time the minister's garden has got people talking.

Mboweni was dragged in October for making what many saw as an “insensitive” and “tone-deaf” comment about not asking the government for food.

In a caption to a picture of his growing veggies, Mboweni said he planted them himself and didn't “ask the government”.

“These veggies grow very fast. These are two months old. We are harvesting and cooking them,” he said. “Food ... we planted them. Not asked the government.”

X