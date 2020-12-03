Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to Estina Dairy Farm

03 December 2020 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Thursday hear evidence from a researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations in London, Paul Edward Holden, who will provide testimony relating to the Estina Dairy Farm offshore money flows.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission has heard how the Free State department of agriculture did not conduct background checks on staff put in charge of the controversial Vrede dairy project — a factor which may have resulted in cows dying of malnutrition on the farm.

The admission was made by former head of department Peter Thabethe who appeared before the state capture inquiry in August 2019.

He conceded that he did not check the qualifications of staff who were brought to the site, especially that of project manager Chandrana Prasad – an Indian national who was appointed by Gupta-linked company Estina with whom the department had partnered.

“The project manager was a gentleman called Chandrana Prasad. We did not check the individuals that were brought in from site. What I had asked and what I was informed was that the gentleman that was brought in did work for the department of agriculture before in India,” said Thabethe.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Forensics done, NPA ready to act on Estina dairy project

The National Prosecuting Authority’s investigative directorate has obtained all bank statements linked to the Guptas' involvement in the Estina dairy ...
Politics
1 year ago

Former agricultural head's bumbling response about R106m payment to Gupta-linked firm

Former Free State agricultural department head Peter Thabethe had few to no answers for evidence leaders at the state capture inquiry when he was ...
Politics
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  2. New Gauteng health MEC gets top team ... and she’s going to need it Politics
  3. PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future Politics
  4. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  5. ATM’s no-confidence motion against Cyril flails as it sets hopes on secret ... Politics

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X