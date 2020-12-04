Politics

Adolf Hitler Uunona wins Namibian local election ... but has no plans to invade SA

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
04 December 2020 - 10:00
Adolf Hitler Uunona won a local election in Northern Namibia, making International headlines.
Adolf Hitler Uunona won a local election in Northern Namibia, making International headlines.
Image: Election Commission Namibia

A local politician in a small town in northern Namibia has found global fame after winning his local election, and it's all because of his name.

According to The Washington Post, Adolf Hitler Uunona was elected with 85% of the votes to emerge the winner in Ompundja, a small town in the far north of the country.

The politician was named after the former Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler.

He told German news website Bild that his father gave him the name without understanding who the former German leader was or what he stood for.

His wife calls him Adolf, he usually appears in public as Adolf Uunona, leaving out “Hitler”. Still, his official documents all carry his full name.

South Africans will be reassured to know he has no plans to invade Mzansi.

“That I have this name doesn't mean that I want to conquer Oshana (his region) now. It doesn't mean that I'm striving for world domination,” he joked.

As a former German colony, many citizens of Namibia have German names.

Meanwhile, social media had a good laugh at the news.

READ MORE

The Kiffness split social media with Malema and Hitler comparison video

The Kiffness' comparison of Adolf Hitler to Julius Malema has received mixed responses on social media.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Helen Zille defends EFF 'Nazis' claim, compares Malema to Hitler

"That is how Hitler built his support and this is how Julius Malema is building his support."
Politics
2 weeks ago

Queer eye for the mad guy: how gay MPs foresaw Hitler’s threat, but were dismissed

The ‘glamour boys’ picked up intel in Berlin, a haven for the LGBT+ community in the 1930s
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  2. New Gauteng health MEC gets top team ... and she’s going to need it Politics
  3. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  4. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics
  5. ATM’s no-confidence motion against Cyril flails as it sets hopes on secret ... Politics

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X