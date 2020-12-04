Calls for ANC Gauteng secretary to step aside after fiancée wins big municipal contract

Oupa Molotsane, secretary of the ANC Futhela Ledula branch, said they believe Khawe may have used his influence to ensure his fiancée won the tender.

“While we believe in the principle of innocent until proven otherwise, and further believe that comrade Khawe, like all members of the ANC, needs to be granted an opportunity to explain his side of the story, we also believe in fairness. We believe all leaders of the ANC should be treated with the same scrutiny and judged using the same standard,” Molotsane said.

Molotsane said they were making this call because [presidency spokesperson] Khusela Diko and [Gauteng health MEC] Bandile Masuku were suspended by the PEC [provincial executive committee] based on media reports.

“The ANC cannot be run like Animal Farm. If Diko and Masuku could be suspended before providing their version of events in front of an impartial body, we expect Comrade Khawe to take a leaf out of his own book and do the right thing: step aside immediately,” Molotsane said.

Khawe said he felt he was being wrongly targeted as he did not have anything to do with the tender or the company.

He said the municipality should simply cancel the tender if it has found anything untoward about it.