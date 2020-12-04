'Enforce existing laws': DA slams more liquor restrictions and curfews

The DA opposes any further restrictions on liquor sales and extensions to the curfew, saying they will only inflict further harm on SA's already ailing economy.

On Thursday, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced tighter localised restrictions, including further restrictions on the sale of alcohol, in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“With effect from midnight tonight, the hours of the curfew will be 10pm to 4am. This means that, except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residency outside these times.

"The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

“Alcohol consumption in public spaces such as the beautiful beaches of the area, and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings that often take place in those spaces," he added.