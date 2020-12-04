Politics

'Enforce existing laws': DA slams more liquor restrictions and curfews

04 December 2020 - 07:10
The DA's Dean Macpherson says SA needs to enforce existing laws to stamp out Covid-19 rather than restrict business. 'This is what the police should be doing every day,' he says.
The DA's Dean Macpherson says SA needs to enforce existing laws to stamp out Covid-19 rather than restrict business. 'This is what the police should be doing every day,' he says.
Image: 123RF/KZENON

The DA opposes any further restrictions on liquor sales and extensions to the curfew, saying they  will only inflict further harm on SA's already ailing economy.

On Thursday, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced tighter localised restrictions, including further restrictions on the sale of alcohol, in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“With effect from midnight tonight, the hours of the curfew will be 10pm to 4am. This means that, except for emergencies, no person may be outside their place of residency outside these times.

"The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

“Alcohol consumption in public spaces such as the beautiful beaches of the area, and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings that often take place in those spaces," he added.

Restaurant association warns against 'disastrous' hotspot liquor restrictions

The Restaurant Association of SA says another lockdown would be disastrous for the industry.
News
20 hours ago

In a statement this week. DA MP Dean Macpherson said businesses like restaurants would be impacted by such regulations and cannot operate in a “stop/start” manner every time there is a wave of Covid-19.

“What we need to ensure is that the law is enforced, including alcohol-related behaviour change. This is what the SA police and the metro police should be doing every day. However, the government wants to punish restaurants for their own policing failures,” said Macpherson.

More than ever, businesses needed the business as the festive season approaches, which will see South Africans spending their money in local economies across the country, Macpherson said.

“If South Africans are being forced to leave a restaurant at 9pm or being told to be in bed by 10pm, they may very well reconsider spending their hard-earned money, which would be devastating,” he said.

Macpherson said the government was to blame for the strain the health-care system was under, citing that it had failed spectacularly since March to build “any meaningful health-care capacity”.

“If this capacity existed, as we were told was the reason for the initial lockdown, then we would not be having this conversation in the first place,” he said.

“It is once again hard-working South Africans in the liquor and restaurant businesses who will pay with their jobs to cover up for government failures.”

READ MORE:

Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Thursday night at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation from 8pm on Thursday night, as Covid-19 infections surge in two provinces.
Politics
19 hours ago

Booze restrictions on cards as government considers tighter Covid-19 regulations

The government is likely to implement tighter localised restrictions, including tighter restrictions on the sale of alcohol, to curb the spread of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Alcohol ban may be 'too late' say experts as calls mount amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Experts say it may be too late for government to implement strict alcohol regulations during the festive season due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.
News
1 day ago

How limited alcohol sales proposed in Nelson Mandela Bay could affect you

Nelson Mandela Bay is considering several restrictions to fight the resurgence of Covid-19 infections.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. New Gauteng health MEC gets top team ... and she’s going to need it Politics
  2. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  3. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  4. ATM’s no-confidence motion against Cyril flails as it sets hopes on secret ... Politics
  5. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X