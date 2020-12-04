Politics

Ndlozi: If the SABC collapses, we can kiss democracy goodbye

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
04 December 2020 - 12:00
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the SABC.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the SABC.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has warned about the dire consequences of letting the SABC collapse, warning that it could compromise our democracy.

The broadcaster was the subject of a heated debate in parliament this week after it announced the suspension of retrenchments until the end of December.

Last month SABC employees embarked on a go-slow after the broadcaster announced that it would be retrenching 400 staff members as a measure to stay afloat. The SABC had reported a R511m loss for the financial year ending in March and a decline in revenue from R6.4bn the previous year to R5.7bn.

Responding to a report that only R16.71bn of the R200bn loan guarantee scheme was paid over to businesses in need of financial relief by October 24, Ndlozi asked if the rest could be given to the SABC.

He argued that democracy would be in trouble if the SABC was allowed to collapse.

We must save the SABC. If it collapses, we can kiss democracy goodbye! SABC is at the core of holding the powerful accountable through news, especially in the most neglected places.

“If the powerful know they can abuse power and not be exposed, they thrive.”

While some agreed with him, many argued that the broadcaster was making a loss and should not be a burden on taxpayers.

DA MP and shadow communications minister Phumzile Van Damme this week took minister Stella Ndabeni-Abraham to task, telling her not to interfere in the broadcaster's retrenchment process.

“The SABC is not a Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams show, it is a public broadcaster which is protected by law from political interference so that it can provide content that reflects the plurality and the variety of news in SA in advancing the national and public interest.”

READ MORE

'You can’t be complaining like the rest of us': Ndlozi slams Mboweni over Limpopo centre lament

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has criticised Tito Mboweni after the finance minister lamented the sad state of a once thriving centre in Limpopo, with ...
Politics
4 days ago

Ndlozi slams police for using stun grenades to disperse PAC Brackenfell protesters

The EFF are also expected to protest outside the school on Friday.
Politics
2 weeks ago

'A righteous man runs away when he sees trouble' - Ndlozi is here for DJ Shimza's Bushiri 'sermon'

The video the made rounds on social media amid reports that the Bushiris fled to Malawi last week.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  2. New Gauteng health MEC gets top team ... and she’s going to need it Politics
  3. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  4. It all comes out in the wash: Guptas’ shady deals laid bare by ‘solid’ evidence Politics
  5. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X