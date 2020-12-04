Politics

PODCAST | Andile Lungisa talks about prison, continues defending Jacob Zuma

04 December 2020 - 13:33 By Mike Siluma, Sibongakonke Shoba, Kgothatso Madisa and Paige Muller
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was released on parole this week.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we bring you an exciting interview between our host Mike Siluma and convicted former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa.

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Lungisa was recently released from jail on parole.

His release has angered many South Africans who took to social media to call out the ruling party for “wasting taxpayers' money”. 

In this episode, Lungisa talks to us about the incident that led to his conviction, his time in jail and his plans going forward. He also defends his recent warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt attacks on former president Jacob Zuma to preserve "national unity". 

