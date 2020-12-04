Thuli Madonsela: Faction people assume that all of us are embedded in some faction

While it was not clear if Madonsela was referring to any specific incident or organisation, many in her comments believed she may be have been commenting on factionalism within the ANC.

The party was at the centre of arguments for a secret ballot to be held during the vote of no confidence in president Cyril Ramaphosa this week, which was postponed on Thursday.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), which brought the application before parliament, argued that a secret ballot should be allowed, to protect MPs.

“The applicant further highlighted the ruling party's factional battles after some of them had been charged for corruption in respect of the PPE tender, some charged with corruption-related offences emanating out of the evidence from the Zondo commission, the burning of the T-shirt bearing the face of the president.

“These are some but not limited bases upon which I believe the open ballot will prejudice the individual conscience of the MPs,” ATM president Vuyo Zungula said.