Politics

Thuli Madonsela: Faction people assume that all of us are embedded in some faction

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
04 December 2020 - 13:00
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has offered her thoughts on factionalism.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has offered her thoughts on factionalism.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on factionalism, saying that those embroiled in it often cannot see that there may be a neutral zone to search for the truth.

Madonsela often sparks debate with her “just a thought” comments on Twitter, and again got the streets talking with her latest lesson on Friday morning.

“Faction people assume or pretend that all of us are embedded in some faction, that there is no neutral zone characterised by an earnest search for the truth,” she wrote.

While it was not clear if Madonsela was referring to any specific incident or organisation, many in her comments believed she may be have been commenting on factionalism within the ANC.

The party was at the centre of arguments for a secret ballot to be held during the vote of no confidence in president Cyril Ramaphosa this week, which was postponed on Thursday.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), which brought the application before parliament, argued that a secret ballot should be allowed, to protect MPs.

“The applicant further highlighted the ruling party's factional battles after some of them had been charged for corruption in respect of the PPE tender, some charged with corruption-related offences emanating out of the evidence from the Zondo commission, the burning of the T-shirt bearing the face of the president.

“These are some but not limited bases upon which I believe the open ballot will prejudice the individual conscience of the MPs,” ATM president Vuyo Zungula said.

READ MORE

Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' video

He went on to claim that Nelson Mandela went to prison for political freedom but he was willing to suffer shame for his congregation's “spiritual ...
News
2 weeks ago

Thuli Madonsela on paying it forward: Without the help of strangers, my education would've ended at grade 10

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has defended her decision to help raise funds for students struggling to pay their way through university, ...
News
1 week ago

'Your concerns are valid, but so are others': Madonsela responds to Malema calling her a ‘doomsayer’

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has defended her views on the EFF's protests at Brackenfell High in Cape Town this week, in response to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Thuli Madonsela slams Brackenfell violence: 'Let the children learn in peace'

"On learners aggrieved by exclusion from a private party, there's a time for everything. It's exam time now. Let children write without the stress of ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  2. It all comes out in the wash: Guptas’ shady deals laid bare by ‘solid’ evidence Politics
  3. New Gauteng health MEC gets top team ... and she’s going to need it Politics
  4. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  5. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X