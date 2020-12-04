Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues to hear Estina Dairy Farm evidence

04 December 2020 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Friday continue to hear evidence from a researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations in London, Paul Edward Holden, who will provide testimony relating to the Estina Dairy Farm offshore money flows.

Testimony delivered on Thursday before the commission revealed how the Guptas' Estina dairy farm project was allegedly used to launder R880m.


While the project received R283m from the Free State government, the amount, “through a complex money washing system”, ballooned to nearly R1bn, according to Holden.

Holden is the director of investigations at Shadow World Investigations —  a global organisation probing cases of grand corruption and corporate malfeasance.

Estina, which was established as a public-private partnership with the Free State government, is linked to the Guptas through various proxies who helped the family operate it as a company to allegedly launder investments from the provincial government.

