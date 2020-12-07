A wrap of the weekend that was in the DA: Mzansi reacts to Van Damme's 'unsolicited' sabbatical

DA MP and shadow communications and technology minister Phumzile Van Damme continues to dominate the conversation on Twitter after the party leader gave her an “unsolicited” sabbatical until March next year.

Here's a wrap of the weekend that was in the opposition party:

Friday: Van Damme lashes out at Steenhuisen

Van Damme alleged on Friday that DA leader John Steenhuisen had given her a sabbatical, even though she had not asked for it. She said she was on sick leave for three months and was due to return to work on December 15. She accused the party of using her illness to sideline her.

In a series of tweets, Van Damme said she had worked hard despite being sick and would challenge the sabbatical on principle.