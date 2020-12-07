A wrap of the weekend that was in the DA: Mzansi reacts to Van Damme's 'unsolicited' sabbatical
DA MP and shadow communications and technology minister Phumzile Van Damme continues to dominate the conversation on Twitter after the party leader gave her an “unsolicited” sabbatical until March next year.
Here's a wrap of the weekend that was in the opposition party:
Friday: Van Damme lashes out at Steenhuisen
Van Damme alleged on Friday that DA leader John Steenhuisen had given her a sabbatical, even though she had not asked for it. She said she was on sick leave for three months and was due to return to work on December 15. She accused the party of using her illness to sideline her.
In a series of tweets, Van Damme said she had worked hard despite being sick and would challenge the sabbatical on principle.
“Did I drop the ball while I was sick? No. Even when I was sick, like I do when I am well, did I still outperform many of my colleagues? Yes,” she tweeted.
“I asked for no sabbatical. I determine my health, my doctors determine my health, not my employer.”
The MP declined to give TimesLIVE comment.
Saturday: Steenhuisen confirms sabbatical
Steenhuisen told the SABC on Saturday that he had considered making changes to his cabinet since his election last month. He said he had Van Damme's “best interest at heart” when he granted her the sabbatical.
“I have had to make changes to my shadow cabinet after my election, having inherited a cabinet I did not appoint. It is the prerogative of the leader to do so and has been exercised by every DA leader,” said Steenhuisen.
Saturday: 'I know what's good for me,' says Van Damme
Van Damme said she “had a firm handle on my health” and that she could make her own decisions. She was responding to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa, who conveyed his well wishes to the MP.
My point Uncle Mbhaz. I’m not a child. I’m a grown woman. I make my own decisions about my body based on what medical professionals inform me. I had a firm handle on my health. I limited work while I was sick to only portfolio committee work which I handled just fine AND excelled https://t.co/twdqzzn1fC— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 5, 2020
During that time I forced Stella to appoint a full ICASA board. I got Parliamemt to stop interfering in the SABC. I got the Minister to stop interfering in the SABC. If he wanted to move me as is his prerogative he should’ve done so without trying to control my life & my body https://t.co/aMs8ULvk9e— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 5, 2020
Twitter reactions
On Twitter, meanwhile, some suggested that Van Damme should join ActionSA, the political party formed by former DA member and Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. She made it clear that she would not be leaving the DA or joining another party.
Nah bro. I’m not joining any other political party. Let’s get that out of the way nice and early before speculation runs awry. https://t.co/YLBsAgsYO9— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 5, 2020
Others suggested the “sabbatical” was an effort to push her out of the DA.
Here are some of the reactions:
It's very hard to sympathetic to Phumzile Van Damme. We use to get told siyaphapha when we asked genuine questions about the double standards within DA...— Dona_Soprano (@Dona_Soprano) December 5, 2020
Phumzile van Damme 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Mokone mminaPhuthi, Mathuhle (@Gosebo_Mathope) December 5, 2020
Excluded from 'shadow cabinet' 😂
So Abelungu ba ka Phumzile Van Damme gave her unprovoked leave, gotta respect @Our_DA for not pretending 😂 pic.twitter.com/VzHq7hTYol— 🇿🇦Bobby M🇿🇦 (@MugabeBobby) December 5, 2020
Harvard University to Phumzile Van Damme: pic.twitter.com/WppGxLsZAh— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) December 5, 2020
Lindiwe Mazibuko, Mmusi Maimane and now Phumzile Van Damme.— Lelo (@lelo_bosschick) December 5, 2020
Black stooges always meet the same fate, get used and discarded like yesterday's trash. 🤷🏾♀️
Phumzile Van Damme after she read the email&saw "sabbatical": pic.twitter.com/yQFpOQGOay— Bumpy Johnson (@This_is_Njabulo) December 4, 2020
They are coming for Phumzile Van Damme the same way they did with Lindiwe Mazibuko, Herman Mashaba & Mmusi MyMoney.— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) December 5, 2020
TimesLIVE