'I debated with his father': Julius Malema on debating with Duduzane Zuma

07 December 2020 - 13:49
Many social media users are keen to see EFF leader Julius Malema take on Duduzane Zuma in a debate about politics.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to mounting calls about having a political debate with businessman Duduzane Zuma, saying his son was ready to debate with Zuma.

The calls were made over the weekend after videos of Zuma went viral. Many suggested Zuma and Malema had things in common after going viral, saying they would like to see the two debate politics.

However, Malema hinted the debate would be beneath him. He said he had already debated with the businessman's father, former president Jacob Zuma.

“Ratanang is ready to debate him; I debated his father,” said Malema.

The response drew mixed feelings, with many saying Zuma would win the debate because of his intelligence. Others said Malema had what it takes to win because of his skills and experience.

Here is a snapshot of what many social media users had to say:

TimesLIVE

Opinion & Analysis
Politics
Politics
