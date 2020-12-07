Politics

Stage set for Parks Tau's return to Gauteng as ANC MPL makes way

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
07 December 2020 - 17:34
Gauteng premier David Makhura says his reshuffle has strengthened his cabinet’s response to the province's health, economic and social challenges.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

ANC MPL Dumisani Dakile has resigned from the Gauteng legislature to make way for the province's incoming economic development MEC, Parks Tau.

The ANC in that province welcomed Dakile's resignation on Monday, and announced that it has concluded its internal organisational processes.

Dakile, a former Cosatu secretary in Gauteng, was the chairperson of the public transport and roads infrastructure portfolio committee in the legislature.

“ANC Gauteng will be concluding the process of filling the vacancy in the legislature soon and we wish all redeployed comrades the best,” said the party in a statement.

Gauteng premier David Makhura reshuffled his cabinet last week, appointing Tau, who has been serving as deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs since May 2019.

‘How can we wash hands without water?’ Inner Joburg’s people demand better services

Hundreds marched to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office to hand over a memorandum
News
1 day ago

Makhura has had a vacancy in his cabinet after his dismissal of Bandile Masuku as health MEC in October. Masuku was fired after the SIU wrote to Makhura detailing the findings of its investigation on the corruption allegations related to Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) that rocked the Gauteng health department

Masuku is challenging the SIU report in court and a full bench of judges will hear his case next month.

In the reshuffle last week, Makhura moved Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi from social development to fill Masuku's vacancy, while Morakane Mosupyoe, who previously held the position of MEC for economic development, was moved to social development.

Makhura said the rest of his cabinet remains the same.

The premier said he took the decision to make these changes after wide consultation with the ANC to strengthen his cabinet’s response to the province's health, economic and social challenges.

TimesLIVE

