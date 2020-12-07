WATCH LIVE | Suzanne Daniels back to give Eskom-related testimony at the state capture inquiry
The state capture commission of inquiry will on Monday hear evidence from Eskom's former legal head Suzanne Daniels.
During her testimony in September, Daniels claimed that former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko introduced her to Gupta family associate Salim Essa, who told her about an impending suspension of managers at the power utility. The names mentioned were Tshediso Matona, Dan Marokane, Tsholofelo Molefe and Koko.
Daniels alleged she had a meeting with Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma (son of former president Jacob Zuma) and Ben Martins, who was then deputy minister of public enterprises, near Melrose Arch in Johannesburg in July 2017 to discuss former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.
At the time of the meeting, Molefe had taken Eskom to court, seeking an order declaring his dismissal unlawful.
The inquiry was told that the Gupta family was relying on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ascending to the top position in the ANC for Brian Molefe to be reinstated as the power utility's CEO.
TimesLIVE