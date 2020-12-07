WATCH LIVE | Suzanne Daniels back to give Eskom-related testimony at the state capture inquiry

Daniels alleged she had a meeting with Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma (son of former president Jacob Zuma) and Ben Martins, who was then deputy minister of public enterprises, near Melrose Arch in Johannesburg in July 2017 to discuss former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

At the time of the meeting, Molefe had taken Eskom to court, seeking an order declaring his dismissal unlawful.

The inquiry was told that the Gupta family was relying on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ascending to the top position in the ANC for Brian Molefe to be reinstated as the power utility's CEO.

TimesLIVE