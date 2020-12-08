'Lockdowns are ineffective and destructive': John Steenhuisen on Nelson Mandela Bay restrictions

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa not to put Nelson Mandela Bay on lockdown is an admission that lockdowns are “catastrophically destructive” and “ineffective”.

During his address to the nation last week, Ramaphosa announced that the metro had been declared a hotspot. Among tightened measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 are restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

“Alcohol consumption in public spaces such as the beautiful beaches of the area, and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings that often take place in those spaces,” said Ramaphosa.

He said alcohol may be sold between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Thursday.