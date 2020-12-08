'Lockdowns are ineffective and destructive': John Steenhuisen on Nelson Mandela Bay restrictions
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa not to put Nelson Mandela Bay on lockdown is an admission that lockdowns are “catastrophically destructive” and “ineffective”.
During his address to the nation last week, Ramaphosa announced that the metro had been declared a hotspot. Among tightened measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 are restrictions on the sale of alcohol.
“Alcohol consumption in public spaces such as the beautiful beaches of the area, and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings that often take place in those spaces,” said Ramaphosa.
He said alcohol may be sold between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Thursday.
In a statement on Monday, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa would not admit “outright” that the DA was right about the negative socio-economic impact of lockdown as this would mean “taking responsibility for the tragic consequences of his ill-fated decision to force SA into one of the world’s most severe and prolonged hard lockdowns that has devastated millions of lives”.
SA has been on various stages of lockdown since March 27. It was introduced as a measure to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Steenhuisen said a blanket approach is not effective in limiting the spread of the virus.
“As the DA have been saying all along, individuals and groups need to be empowered with greater decision-making capacity, since each person, household, or group has a different risk profile, and must act accordingly,” he said.
Police in the Eastern Cape have already fined one tavern R3,000 for selling alcohol and operating beyond the curfew hours.