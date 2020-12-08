Politics

'Lockdowns are ineffective and destructive': John Steenhuisen on Nelson Mandela Bay restrictions

08 December 2020 - 06:54
John Steenhuisen says lockdowns are ineffective.
John Steenhuisen says lockdowns are ineffective.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa not to put Nelson Mandela Bay on lockdown is an admission that lockdowns are “catastrophically destructive” and “ineffective”.

During his address to the nation last week, Ramaphosa announced that the metro had been declared a hotspot. Among tightened measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 are restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

“Alcohol consumption in public spaces such as the beautiful beaches of the area, and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings that often take place in those spaces,” said Ramaphosa.

He said alcohol may be sold between 10am and 6pm,  Monday to Thursday.

COVID-19 WRAP | South Africa records more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases

All the latest updates on Covid-19 from SA and around the world
News
2 days ago

Anele Mdoda contracts coronavirus: 'Covid-19 has no rules'

'It attacks as it pleases and takes whomever it wants,' Anele tweeted about Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

In a statement on Monday, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa would not admit “outright” that the DA was right about the negative socio-economic impact of lockdown as this would mean “taking responsibility for the tragic consequences of his ill-fated decision to force SA into one of the world’s most severe and prolonged hard lockdowns that has devastated millions of lives”.

SA has been on various stages of lockdown since March 27. It was introduced as a measure to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Steenhuisen said a blanket approach is not effective in limiting the spread of the virus.

“As the DA have been saying all along, individuals and groups need to be empowered with greater decision-making capacity, since each person, household, or group has a different risk profile, and must act accordingly,” he said.

Police in the Eastern Cape have already fined one tavern R3,000 for selling alcohol and operating beyond the curfew hours.

READ MORE

A wrap of the weekend that was in the DA: Mzansi reacts to Van Damme's 'unsolicited' sabbatical

Phumzile Van Damme says she is staying put and will not join another political party.
Politics
17 hours ago

Phumzile Van Damme on Twitter warpath against John Steenhuisen over 'unsolicited' sabbatical

Phumzile Van Damme took to Twitter on Friday afternoon and disclosed that party leader John Steenhuisen had given her a sabbatical without her asking ...
Politics
3 days ago

'Behavioural change remains best weapon to fight Covid-19,' says DA

The DA has noted Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement to declare Nelson Mandela Bay municipality a Covid-19 hotspot on Thursday.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  2. It all comes out in the wash: Guptas’ shady deals laid bare by ‘solid’ evidence Politics
  3. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics
  4. ‘How have we come to this?’ Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two Politics

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X