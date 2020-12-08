Parliament grills Engen over Durban refinery explosion

Energy company Engen received a grilling from MPs and members of civil society when its managers appeared in parliament on Tuesday after an explosion at its Durban refinery.

The explosion on Friday last week created uproar among residents in the vicinity of the South Durban Basin refinery, with some threatening court action.

During the hearing, MPs and leaders of civil society grilled the leadership of the company on historical complaints about health hazards the refinery posed.

Addressing the opening of the committee, chairperson Fikile Xasa admitted that the committee members of civil society had approached the committee last year over health issues posed by the refinery. He said the committee had scheduled a visit to the site but could not do so this year because of lockdown restrictions.

IFP MP Narend Singh proposed that the committee reschedule a date for early next year.