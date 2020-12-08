Phumzile Van Damme 'corrects' Natasha Mazzone for spreading 'false information' about her sabbatical

Political squabbles within the DA continue to play out in public, with party MP Phumzile Van Damme slamming chief whip Natasha Mazzone for saying the sabbatical offered to her was for her own good.

On Friday Van Damme, who was the DA's communications shadow minister, was reshuffled out of the shadow cabinet and replaced by Zakhele Mbhele after being put on sabbatical by DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Van Damme said on social media on Saturday that Steenhuisen had told her he was granting her a sabbatical she did not request. She said she would legally challenge the decision.

Speaking on 702 on Monday, Mazzone defended the decision to grant Van Damme the sabbatical, saying the DA thought they were doing a good thing by offering it.

She said it was unfortunate the offer “turned into something quite ugly”.