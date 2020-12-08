WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane back at state capture inquiry

Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane is back on Tuesday to make submissions at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

During his testimony at the inquiry in September, Ngubane claimed it was then board chair Zola Tsotsi who had provided reasons for the suspensions of Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona, director of finance Tsholofelo Molefe, group capital head Dan Marokane and commercial and technology boss Matshela Koko.

But Tsotsi claimed that the four were suspended at the behest of former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, who he claimed had presented the idea in the presence of then president Jacob Zuma.