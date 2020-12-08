Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane back at state capture inquiry

08 December 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane is back on Tuesday to make submissions at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

During his testimony at the inquiry in September, Ngubane claimed it was then board chair Zola Tsotsi who had provided reasons for the suspensions of Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona, director of finance Tsholofelo Molefe, group capital head Dan Marokane and commercial and technology boss Matshela Koko.

But Tsotsi claimed that the four were suspended at the behest of former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, who he claimed had presented the idea in the presence of then president Jacob Zuma.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Ngubane further alleged that Tsotsi had convinced the Eskom board in March 2015 why the executives had to be suspended.

“The chairperson (Tsotsi) said there were charges to be dealt with concerning the executives.

“He said Mr Koko was caught on camera in a sexual escapade with a fellow employee at Eskom and that Mr Matona did not investigate this matter.

“The FD (financial director), Mr Molefe, had met someone who was putting in a tender and had a discussion with the person during the evaluation of the tender,” Ngubane alleged.

“These are the reasons he wanted us to accept the suspensions.”

Ngubane said Tsotsi had said there was an existing report that confirmed the executives had been involved in misconduct.

TimesLIVE

