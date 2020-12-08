Politics

WATCH | Ngubane tells state capture inquiry about Eskom's 'rubbish' coal, 'dodgy' Gupta mine purchase

Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer
08 December 2020 - 18:07

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane shared Gupta-linked evidence at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, including how an Eskom board member may have helped the Guptas acquire the Optimum Coal Mine.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The company was facing possible liquidation and was in business rescue when it made a deal with Eskom regarding the supply of coal for year, for which Eskom would pre-pay R1.68bn.

Former Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels told the inquiry that in hindsight, she would have asked more questions regarding a 2015 board decision to prepay Optimum Coal R1.68bn, which included questioning links to the Gupta family.

Ngubane admitted external influences played a part in Eskom's governance and internal decision-making.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Glencore supplied 'rubbish' coal, Ben Ngubane tells state capture inquiry

Multinational mining company Glencore allegedly reserved quality coal for exports and supplied Eskom with "rubbish".
Politics
4 hours ago

RECORDED | Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane back at state capture inquiry

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is back on Tuesday to make submissions at the commission of inquiry into state capture.
Politics
9 hours ago

State capture: Eskom board approved R1.6bn prepayment overnight, via e-mail

Eskom board members had less than 24 hours to individually make a decision on the pre-payment of coal procurement at R1.65bn per annum from ...
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘How have we come to this?’ Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two Politics
  2. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  3. It all comes out in the wash: Guptas’ shady deals laid bare by ‘solid’ evidence Politics
  4. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X