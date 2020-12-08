WATCH | Ngubane tells state capture inquiry about Eskom's 'rubbish' coal, 'dodgy' Gupta mine purchase

The company was facing possible liquidation and was in business rescue when it made a deal with Eskom regarding the supply of coal for year, for which Eskom would pre-pay R1.68bn.

Former Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels told the inquiry that in hindsight, she would have asked more questions regarding a 2015 board decision to prepay Optimum Coal R1.68bn, which included questioning links to the Gupta family.

Ngubane admitted external influences played a part in Eskom's governance and internal decision-making.

