Politics

Zuma corruption case postponed

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 December 2020 - 10:38
Former president Jacob Zuma did not make an appearance in the high court on Tuesday.
Former president Jacob Zuma did not make an appearance in the high court on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The criminal proceedings against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales have been postponed to February 23 next year.

Judge Nompumelelo Radebe granted the consent order in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Zuma and a representative from Thales were not in the dock. Radebe said both were excused with the court's permission.

She said there were outstanding technical matters relating to pretrial issues, such as:

  • the certification of the trial letter;
  • a request for further particulars; as well as
  • clarity on the restrictions on international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as several witnesses live abroad.

Radebe said Thales's civil review application for clarity on the racketeering charges against it must be finalised by February 23.

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

TimesLIVE

The "arms deal" trial of former president Jacob Zuma has been provisionally postponed to begin on February 23 2021. As well as charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering, Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

READ MORE:

Why Zuma is, and is not, a special case

The first hurdle for the application to the Constitutional Court to compel former president Jacob Zuma to testify at the state capture commission ...
News
2 days ago

Zondo goes to Constitutional Court to force Jacob Zuma to testify on state capture

The state capture inquiry has filed an urgent application to the Constitutional Court, asking it to order former president Jacob Zuma to comply with ...
Politics
4 days ago

Thales SA says there is no evidence to charge it for scheme to bribe Jacob Zuma

The Pietermaritzburg high court must rule on whether Thales SA is an "unfortunate unfair casualty" of the more than decade-long process to prosecute ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘How have we come to this?’ Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two Politics
  2. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  3. It all comes out in the wash: Guptas’ shady deals laid bare by ‘solid’ evidence Politics
  4. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics

Latest Videos

'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X