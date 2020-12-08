Zuma corruption case postponed

The criminal proceedings against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales have been postponed to February 23 next year.

Judge Nompumelelo Radebe granted the consent order in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Zuma and a representative from Thales were not in the dock. Radebe said both were excused with the court's permission.

She said there were outstanding technical matters relating to pretrial issues, such as:

the certification of the trial letter;

a request for further particulars; as well as

clarity on the restrictions on international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as several witnesses live abroad.

Radebe said Thales's civil review application for clarity on the racketeering charges against it must be finalised by February 23.

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

TimesLIVE