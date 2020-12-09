Politics

'Brian Molefe is one of a kind,' says Ben Ngubane

'High powers brought him to Eskom'

09 December 2020 - 10:29 By Lindile Sifile
Ben Ngubane, former chair of the Eskom board, claimed he played a minimal role in Brian Molefe’s appointment at the state-owned power utility. File photo.
Ben Ngubane, former chair of the Eskom board, claimed he played a minimal role in Brian Molefe’s appointment at the state-owned power utility. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane has rubbished assertions that he touted Brian Molefe’s name as CEO of the power utility before his 2015 appointment. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, Ngubane also dismissed insinuations that Gupta-linked individuals knew about Molefe’s appointment more than a year before it was announced. 

“In the black community there are few people who have the capabilities of Brian Molefe. It would be easy to predict someone’s trajectory based on their capabilities. Sometimes you get to a point where the same people with Molefe’s skills and capabilities circulate in top positions from one government department to the other,” said Ngubane.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

MORE:

WATCH | Ngubane tells state capture inquiry about Eskom's 'rubbish' coal, 'dodgy' Gupta mine purchase

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane shared Gupta-linked evidence at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, including how an Eskom board member ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Glencore supplied 'rubbish' coal, Ben Ngubane tells state capture inquiry

Multinational mining company Glencore allegedly reserved quality coal for exports and supplied Eskom with "rubbish".
Politics
20 hours ago

Guptas counted on Dlamini-Zuma victory to save Brian Molefe

The Gupta family put their money on Nkosazana Dlaini-Zuma winning the ANC presidency at the party's 2017 Nasrec conference to bring Brian Molefe back ...
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Court grants order to attach over R102m of ANC assets in payment dispute Politics
  2. ‘How have we come to this?’ Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two Politics
  3. Ramaphosa confirms ANC NEC's support for Zondo commission Politics
  4. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  5. It all comes out in the wash: Guptas’ shady deals laid bare by ‘solid’ evidence Politics

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X