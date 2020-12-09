'Brian Molefe is one of a kind,' says Ben Ngubane
'High powers brought him to Eskom'
Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane has rubbished assertions that he touted Brian Molefe’s name as CEO of the power utility before his 2015 appointment.
Giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, Ngubane also dismissed insinuations that Gupta-linked individuals knew about Molefe’s appointment more than a year before it was announced.
“In the black community there are few people who have the capabilities of Brian Molefe. It would be easy to predict someone’s trajectory based on their capabilities. Sometimes you get to a point where the same people with Molefe’s skills and capabilities circulate in top positions from one government department to the other,” said Ngubane.
