More than 1,500 business directors benefited from Covid-19 social grants

“When we shared those findings, what was pleasing is that there was some responsiveness,” she said.

Nxesi held a press conference the same afternoon as the previous AG published his report, where he suspended five senior UIF officials, including its commissioner.

Maluleke said as a result of this action, the subsequent transactions after the first audit look a lot better than in the first phase. While issues remained, they were fewer.

“There were consequences meted out to people who performed poorly and had maintained systems that resulted in that level of loss to the UIF and there was a diligent effort to recover what had been paid inappropriately,” she said.

“As we speak now, R3.4bn has gone back to the coffers of the UIF because there was responsiveness.”

The same improvements were seen with regards to the Sassa systems, which were also flagged in the first report as having a number of beneficiaries who did not qualify, as they were either employed by the state [or] incarcerated, including some who were deceased.

TimesLIVE