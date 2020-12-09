State capture: Former acting Eskom CEO says outside influence could have been behind suspension of execs

It was possible that the Eskom board which met on March 11 2015 and decided to suspended four executives might have been influenced by someone outside government.

This is according to former acting Eskom CEO and board member Zethembe Khoza. He was testifying before the state capture commission of inquiry.

His evidence centred on the suspensions of CEO Tshediso Matona, CFO Tsholofelo Molefe, group capital head Dan Marokane and head of technology Matshela Koko in 2015. Only Koko was reinstated.

Khoza, who was appointed to the board of Eskom in December 2014, testified that at the meeting on March 11 2015, the public enterprises minister at the time, Lynne Brown, discussed a number of issues which were of concern at Eskom.

“The issue of the load-shedding that was affecting the country, the economy and the people of SA [was discussed]. The second was financial issues at the time. The minister stated she received advice to say that Eskom might be unable to pay salaries by end of March.