Eric Wood knew Nhlanhla Nene would be replaced by a more 'pliable' minister

Former Regiments and Trillian executive Mosilo Mothepu knew in advance that Nhlanhla Nene would be fired as finance minister by then president Jacob Zuma and replaced with a more “pliable” minister.

Mothepu said she was informed by her boss, financial advisory company Regiments director Eric Wood, in October 2015.

Nene was fired by Zuma on December 9 2015 and replaced by Des Van Rooyen, who lasted a few days before being moved to another cabinet post.

Mothepu had told the parliamentary inquiry probing the capture of Eskom and other parastatals in November 2017 that Wood traded on the pre-knowledge that Nene would be fired.

Mothepu told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday that she rejoined Regiments Capital in June 2015 when Wood recruited her back with a big salary increase and a signing-on bonus.