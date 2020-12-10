WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to Trillian and McKinsey

The commission is also expected to hear evidence from McKinsey and Company employees Jean-Christophe Mieszala, David Robert Fine and Alexander Weiss.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said last week Friday that the power utility had begun the process of recovering more than R700m from Trillian and from PwC Consulting.

“We’ve also gone after the individuals who have sought to enrich themselves at the expense of SA, of the taxpayer and of electricity consumers by launching, in conjunction with the SIU, a R3.8bn claim against the Guptas, Salim Essa, Mosebenzi Zwane and former Eskom executives including former CEOs.”

De Ruyters added that the power utility was also making headway in recovering more money from companies and individuals fingered in corruption.

“In exposing the malfeasance that has characterised Eskom for so long, we have been able to recover R1.1bn from McKinsey. We have recovered in excess of R150m from Deloitte consulting,” said De Ruyter at a SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) fundraising event on Friday.

TimesLIVE