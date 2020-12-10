Zizi Kodwa quietly appears before integrity commission over 'suspicious' EOH payments

“I felt it appropriate in the context of that resolution that I should go and I appeared, because I have no other recourse,” Kodwa said. “I can’t go to the [Zondo] commission because the commission is not investigating me. I’m not implicated in any tender fraud or anything, so I felt I must appear before the IC [integrity commission]. I’m happy that they agreed to my request this past weekend. I met them and I gave the similar explanation.”

The meeting between Kodwa and the integrity commission took place via Zoom on Saturday.

Mashamba on Wednesday confirmed the meeting, saying Kodwa had answered all their questions.

“He explained to us that he came to us not because he had been called to the Zondo commission. He said he actually tried to take a step to go to them and they said no, if you want to explain you can write and explain, but we don’t think we need you here,” Mashamba said.

He added that they “understood” Kodwa's explanations for the controversial payments.