Politics

Fikile Mbalula tells DA to stop lying about ANC 'decline' in by-elections

11 December 2020 - 11:30
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the DA 'gained dololo (nothing)' in the recent by-elections.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the DA 'gained dololo (nothing)' in the recent by-elections.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called out the DA for its claims to be on a “steady course of regrowth while the ANC continues its decline" after the recent by-elections.

This week, the Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the results of the by-elections held on Wednesday when 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces were contested.

The ANC again emerged as the biggest winner after the party secured five new wards and retained 12. The party lost only one ward, in Overstrand municipality in the Western Cape, to the Land Party.

The DA retained six wards and lost two to the ANC. DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the by-election results indicated the opposition party was steady on its course of regrowth while “the ANC continues its decline”. 

“South Africans have demonstrated that they place their confidence in large parties like the DA with a proven track record of governance, instead of smaller parties,” she said.

Investigation launched over 'electoral fraud' in Mpumalanga by-election

The alleged fraud had 'no material impact' on the outcome of the vote
News
17 hours ago

“Importantly, the DA resonates with black voters and is making significant inroads into ANC strongholds.”

She said the by-election results bore testament to the decisive and unifying new DA leadership under John Steenhuisen.

“The regrowth of the only party big enough to beat the ANC. The DA is the only party in SA that is prepared to hold its own accountable against our values of clean governance. We will continue to do so. South Africans deserve nothing less,” she said.

Responding to Gwarube's statement, Mbalula claimed the party's analysis of the results were a lie.

“The ANC retained 12 wards, lost one, won five new wards in these by-elections — while you lost two wards, and gained dololo [nothing]! Rest from amanga [lies], rest,” he said.

Mbalula thanked ANC supporters, saying: “We engaged and spoke to our people. They promised to vote ANC and they did.”

The minister's statement drew mixed reactions, with some poking fun at the response. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions to Mbalula's statement:

READ MORE:

ANC gave another good showing in this week’s by-elections

It nabs five new wards and retains 12, as the DA downplays its loss of an outright majority in Oudtshoorn
Politics
23 hours ago

'Remove your nose from ANC matters,' Jackson Mthembu tells John Steenhuisen

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has slammed the DA's John Steenhuisen for "meddling" in the ANC's internal affairs.
Politics
1 day ago

Mbalula backs Ramaphosa's call for corruption-accused ANC members to step aside

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has thrown his weight behind ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa's call for party members who are charged with crimes to ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Court grants order to attach over R102m of ANC assets in payment dispute Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. ‘How have we come to this?’ Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two Politics
  4. Ramaphosa confirms ANC NEC's support for Zondo commission Politics
  5. ANC gave another good showing in this week’s by-elections Politics

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X