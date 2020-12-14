Closing beaches during festive season is an 'illogical political decision', says DA

The DA has opposed plans to close the country's beaches, saying the closure will potentially increase the spread of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation tonight about the government's response to the second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA.

According to reports, among other things, the president may announce the closure of beaches in coastal provinces to combat the spread of rising infections.

The Sunday Times reported that health minister Zweli Mkhize has issued a stern warning, saying South Africans needed to make a choice between life or sickness and death.

“If we choose life, then we must realise we have to make sacrifices during this festive season,” he said.