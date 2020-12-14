Politics

Date and time confirmed: Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm

14 December 2020 - 16:02 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8pm on Monday.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest speech to the nation will take place at 8pm, the presidency confirmed on Monday.

The address would be on “developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic”.

It follows after meetings on Sunday with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and a special sitting of the cabinet.

As of Sunday night, there were 860,964 confirmed Covid-19 cases countrywide, of which 7,999 were confirmed in the most recent 24-hour period.

There have also been 23,276 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities across SA, with 170 of them being reported in the same 24-hour window.

TimesLIVE

Politics
Politics
News
