Health officials have the right to reject fake Covid-19 certificates, Motsoaledi warns travellers

Minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says the health department has been alerted to fake Covid-19 certificates being produced at ports of entry for international travel.

Speaking on 702, Motsoaledi said the certificates include fake negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which travellers must produce before departure.

Motsoaledi said the department was also aware of people selling these fake certificates to desperate travellers.

“We are aware of this forgery, we know people do it. Health officials, in SA and other countries, have been alerted to accept only certificates from accredited laboratories. If they get a certificate from a company that is not accredited or acknowledgeable, they've got the right to reject it,” he said.