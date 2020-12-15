IN QUOTES | Naledi Pandor denies claims she helped the Bushiris flee SA

International relations minister Naledi Pandor says the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, is being dealt with by the Department of Justice.

Speaking during a media briefing on international travel developments, Pandor once again denied that her department had anything to do with Bushiri's escape to Malawi a few weeks ago.

Pandor previously disputed claims that suggested she “intervened” in the escape of the Bushiris.

Here are fives key quotes from her Monday address:

Bushiri's extradition

“On the matter of Mr Bushiri, I do not have any updates. The extradition matters are dealt with by the Department of Justice and we would of course assist them with transporting any documentation or request to the Malawian government.

“Suffice to say, the statement in the Sunday Independent three weeks ago that I assisted in the escape of Mr Bushiri is a total lie and I deny it with the contempt it deserves.”

Challenges to repatriate citizens

“From the time the president announced SA’s level 5 lockdown on March 15 to the time when international travel was again allowed under level 1, my department, through our consular services managed to repatriate just over 30,000 South Africans who were stranded from all corners of the world, using over 350 flights.

“The number excludes tens of thousands who used our land borders. I know many spent sleepless nights, working seven days a week trying to bring our fellow citizens back to their loved ones.”