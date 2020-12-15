Politics

'Knockout blow' or just hot air? Mzansi reacts to recommendation that Ace Magashule step aside

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
15 December 2020 - 13:15
The ANC integrity commission recommended that secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside with immediate effect.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dominated the TLs on Tuesday after the party's integrity commission (IC) recommended he step aside with immediate effect.

In a report dated December 14, seen by TimesLIVE, commission chair George Mashamba said the IC believes Magashule should step aside until his corruption case has been finalised.

Magashule faces 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

Mashamba said Magashule had indicated during their meeting that he would not resist any sanctions.

“In his interaction with the IC, the secretary-general indicated he will never resist the decision of the NEC, even if he might not agree with it,” Mashamba wrote.

“However, in the unlikely event of resistance to this, the NEC should consider suspension pending the finalisation of the criminal case against him in terms of rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution”.

He said the resolutions of the party's conference must be applied “without fear or favour”.

Magashule's name quickly topped the Twitter trends list as users weighed in on the decision.

Some welcomed it, saying it was “in line with the principle of the founders of the ANC”, while others said the decision had “elevated” Magashule and he would be “our next president”.

