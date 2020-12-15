MKMVA comes out to bat for corruption-accused Ace Magashule

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has come out in defence of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule after the party's integrity commission recommended that he step aside from his position.

A report of the integrity commission (IC), which was leaked on Tuesday, recommends to the ANC that the resolutions of its conference must be applied “without fear or favour”.

Magashule is currently facing corruption charges related to an asbestos project in the Free State dating back to when he was the premier in that province.

“In his interaction with the IC, the secretary-general indicated he will never resist the decision of the NEC, even if he might not agree with it. However, in the unlikely event of resistance to this, the NEC should consider suspension pending the finalisation of the criminal case against him in terms of rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution,” reads the report.

But MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said they were against this until the ANC's top six leaders created guidelines on the party's resolution about “stepping aside”.