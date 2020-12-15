Zandile Gumede given all-clear by KZN ANC integrity commission
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede can resume her legislature duties and be active in ANC programmes, the provincial executive committee has decided.
ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told TimesLIVE that the decision was taken based on the recommendations provided by the province’s integrity commission.
Gumede was asked by the party to step aside from her job at the legislature and from political activity until she appears before and is cleared by the integrity commission.
Gumede is out on R50,000 bail, facing charges ranging from money laundering to corruption and racketeering.
Ntombela told TimesLIVE that after deliberations, the commission was satisfied by Gumede’s explanation of the events that led her to the commission and found no reason for her to remain out of public office or ANC activity.
“The integrity commission was satisfied with her explanation, they also looked at the fact that it is over a year since she was arrested but there is no progress from the side of the NPA.
“If the ANC continued to ask her to step aside despite this, that would be infringing on her rights in the organisation.”
Therefore she will return to her positions, both in the ANC and the provincial legislature.
Gumede appeared in the Durban commercial crimes court last week but after numerous postponements, her corruption case was further postponed until February 24 for the state to get its house in order.
The finalised report is expected to provide details of charges for each accused, but will also lay bare how a 2016 Durban Solid Waste tender, amounting to R430m, was allegedly captured within the heart of the eThekwini municipality.
However, Ntombela said, “If any decision will be made, it will be determined by the court process.”
Gumede was sworn in as a member of the KZN legislature in August after her removal as eThekwini mayor in 2019.
TimesLIVE