LIFT | 'Mr Cancel the Academic Year, o sharp Mjita?' - Panyaza Lesufi takes shots at Mmusi Maimane

Maimane hit back at the comments, claiming Lesufi was 'spinning' reality

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
16 December 2020 - 09:00
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi took a swipe at Maimane.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi had the social media streets hot this week when he shaded One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's calls for schools to remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maimane made headlines earlier this year when the high court in Pretoria dismissed One SA's application to set aside the decision to move from lockdown level 4 to level 3 and reopen schools.

One SA and Maimane accused the government of not doing enough to protect lives as it eased lockdown restrictions.

As the school year wound down this week, Lesufi took to Twitter to thank everyone involved for their dedication to “saving the academic year”. 

He also couldn't help but take a swipe at Maimane's fight, calling him “Mr Cancel the Academic Year”. 

“As the academic year curtain falls, let me greet the Mr Cancel the Academic Year Mmusi Maimane. O sharp Mjita? Report ya ngwana e reng? Share with the nation,” Lesufi said.

Maimane responded, suggesting that Lesufi was “spinning” reality.

Eita. You know one thing I don’t appreciate is people who spin the reality. During the first wave surge in winter, Angie was trying to reopen schools in a haphazard fashion, saying teens are not at risk.

“This is what I called for at the time. Let’s play with facts, not fiction,” he wrote, sharing a press release from May about his stance.

He then altered Lesufi's tweet to slam the state of the education system in the country, claiming it was “plagued by bad management and poor standards”.

Lesufi accused Maimane of “shifting the goalposts” but said he would “respond to his baseless accusations”.

“He chose a white party now that the benefits are over he wants to preach to us,” he added.

