Delays in Zandile Gumede corruption prosecution helped her case with ANC integrity commission

Court delays that have plagued the corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede boosted her chances of reinstatement when she appeared in front of the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal integrity commission.

Gumede’s mayoral powers and duties at eThekwini municipality, which are delegated to her by the municipal council or executive committee, also convinced the integrity commission that keeping her out of her legislature duties and ANC responsibilities would be unjust.

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli explained that the commission's report, which cleared Gumede, said currently there was no basis to recommend that she must be recalled or step aside.

The commission, he added, is dealing with her matter as it evolves and if information and dynamics change in her case, the commission will react to new information.

The commission also cleared two other eThekwini councillors, Zoe Shabalala and Thembelihle De Lange. The trio face allegations relating to the same Durban Solid Waste tender scandal and are out on bail.