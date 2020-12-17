I did not try to kill him, says Norma Mngoma of 'obsessed' and 'attached to power' Malusi Gigaba

Cutting a confident figure, Mngoma told eNCA that the allegations of her plotting to murder Gigaba emanated after her arrest at the end of July.

She said there was nothing about the alleged plot in her case docket, nor was she “questioned in any court about that”.

“So I am still waiting for him to tell me who I conspired with and who are those people and why I would do such a thing. So I think it is all in his head,” she said.

Mngoma then went in further.

“Sometimes, he is too obsessed about this thing of being special — and it also comes with him thinking everyone wants to kill him. Even when he resigned, oh, when he told me that he was forced to resign, let me put it that way ... he was angry about his blue lights being removed. I never knew that he was so attached to power and so attached to all these things, and he became such an angry person because he wanted the blue lights,” she said.

She, however, did not rule out the possibility that he could one day become a minister again — “because everything is possible with politics”.

TimesLIVE