IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says there can be no reconciliation without equality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said without equality and fair distribution of resources, reconciliation cannot be achieved in SA.

The president was delivering his keynote address in commemoration of Reconciliation Day on Wednesday .

He said it remained a concern that most South Africans still live in poverty and suffer a lack of opportunities, while the minority live in “comfort and privilege”.

Ramaphosa also addressed racial tensions which flared up in different parts of the country, including in Senekal in the Free State and Brackenfell in the Western Cape. He said these proved the fragility of SA's race relations.

Here are five quotes from his address:

SA is united behind Reconciliation Day

“For much of our history, this day, in our national calendar, has been a symbol of division and conflict. Now, we observe this day as one nation. This should be a time when we commit to ourselves to build bridges and celebrate the splendour of our diversity as displayed in our different languages, our cultures, our faiths and our histories.”

South Africans are compassionate

“During this time, it was you, the people of our beautiful country SA who donated to the solidarity fund. It was you who volunteered to help others who are in need, it was you who assisted with food parcels for the hungry. It was also you who came together to help our learners to continue their studies by volunteering as tutors.”