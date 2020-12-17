Mbuyiseni Ndlozi calls for land before reconciliation: 'You can't reconcile with someone you're not one with'

As South Africans commemorated Reconciliation Day on Wednesday, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said celebrating the day without first seeking “justice” was jumping the gun.

He repeated the EFF's stance on land expropriation, saying this would help South Africans move towards reconciliation.

Taking to Twitter, Ndlozi wrote: “You can’t reconcile with someone you were never one with in the first place. We must seek justice, not reconciliation!”