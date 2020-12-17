‘We cannot allow this’: DA goes to court over Garden Route beach ban

The DA on Thursday launched its legal challenge to lockdown regulations closing Garden Route beaches over the festive season, arguing it was an “irrational and arbitrary” move to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The party lodged papers in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa and co-operative affairs & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had failed to provide reasons to justify the decision.

Garden Route and Eastern Cape beaches are closed from December 16 to January 3 in areas regarded as coronavirus hotspots. The government also announced that beaches would be closed on peak days in KwaZulu-Natal.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement: “The fact that national government has requested additional time to prepare a response to our letter requesting reasons for the decision to close the Garden Route’s beaches only demonstrates that there were none to begin with.