City of Cape Town 1, Bheki Cele 0: Out-of-court settlement allows film crew to work on Camps Bay beach

Two days after police minister Bheki Cele clashed with Cape Town officials and shut down a film crew on Camps Bay beach, the council claimed victory after an out-of-court settlement was reached.

During a walkabout on Wednesday, Cele came across the crew's work. He ordered that they immediately stop working, saying additional activities on beaches were prohibited by the latest Covid-19 disaster management act regulations. This was despite officials telling the minister permits had been obtained for the work.

eNCA filmed the spot check.

“There are no extra activities on the beach, except beachgoers doing their things,” said Cele.

“If you say it’s the city who gave you permission for this, I’ll have to speak to the city because there should be no social activity on the beach.”