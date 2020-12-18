'I doubt Brenda Fassie would write songs about them': Mmusi Maimane takes a swipe at ANC 'comrades'

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has taken shots at ANC comrades, saying they have no capacity or “range” to deliver.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Maimane lambasted the ruling party and said he doubted that late music icon Brenda Fassie would write songs about them if she was still alive, like she did with later former ANC leader and president Nelson Mandela.

Fassie wrote the 1990s hit track Black President for Mandela after he was released from prison.

“They do not have the range,” said Maimane.