'I doubt Brenda Fassie would write songs about them': Mmusi Maimane takes a swipe at ANC 'comrades'

18 December 2020 - 13:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane takes shots at ANC comrades.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has taken shots at ANC comrades, saying they have no capacity or “range” to deliver.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Maimane lambasted the ruling party and said he doubted that late music icon Brenda Fassie would write songs about them if she was still alive, like she did with later former ANC leader and president Nelson Mandela.

Fassie wrote the 1990s hit track Black President for Mandela after he was released from prison. 

“They do not have the range,” said Maimane.

Maimane's shots come after the ANC's internal affairs made headlines again for the party's integrity commission (IC) recommendation that secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside with immediate effect.

TimesLIVE reported that the commission chair George Mashamba said the IC believed Magashule should step aside until his corruption case had been finalised.

Magashule faces 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

However, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule would stay put in his position, despite the party's ethics body's recommendation, until the party’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee, meets next year to either adopt or reject the commission's report.

Ace Magashule going nowhere despite integrity commission suggesting he step aside

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said secretary-general Ace Magashule would remain in office until the party’s national executive committee meets next year
3 days ago

This is not the first time Maimane has voiced his opinion about the ruling party's comrades.

Last month, he slammed ANC MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs, Xolile Nqatha, after he unveiled foot-operated taps in the Eastern Cape.

Maimane said the unveiling was “very embarrassing”.

